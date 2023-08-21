Jacksonville community invited to share input on next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is searching for the next superintendent and seeking input from the community regarding the desired qualities for the position.

Community members can provide your input in two ways:

Complete the Community Survey.

Share your thoughts at one of six community meetings. Some have opportunities for online participation.

Schools Date/Time Location/Address Registration Link for Online Meeting Baldwin Middle- Senior High School Tuesday,

August 22, 2023,

11:00 A.M. Baldwin Middle

291 Mill Street West

Jacksonville, Florida 32234

Location: Room 102/Online Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbeo)

Westside High School Tuesday,

August 22, 2023,

6:00 P.M. Westside High School

5530 Firestone Road

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

Location: Media Center N/A Atlantic Coast High School Thursday,

August 24, 2023,

6:00 P.M. Atlantic Coast High School

9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway

Jacksonville, Florida 32256

Location: Media Center/Online Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbep) William M. Raines High School Tuesday,

August 29, 2023, 6:00 P.M. William M. Raines High School

3663 Raines Ave

Jacksonville, Florida 32209

Location: Media Center/Online Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kber) Fletcher High School Thursday,

August 31, 2023, 11:00 A.M. Fletcher High School

700 Seagate Avenue

Neptune Beach, Florida 32266

Location: Media Center/Online Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbeu) Sandalwood High School Thursday,

August 31, 2023, 6:00 P.M. Sandalwood High School

2750 John Prom Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32246

Location: Media Center N/A

To learn more information and to answer any questions, you can visit their Superintendent Search webpage.

