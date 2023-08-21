Jacksonville community invited to share input on next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is searching for the next superintendent and seeking input from the community regarding the desired qualities for the position.
Community members can provide your input in two ways:
- Complete the Community Survey.
- Share your thoughts at one of six community meetings. Some have opportunities for online participation.
|Schools
|Date/Time
|Location/Address
|Registration Link for Online Meeting
|Baldwin Middle- Senior High School
|Tuesday,
August 22, 2023,
11:00 A.M.
|Baldwin Middle
291 Mill Street West
Jacksonville, Florida 32234
Location: Room 102/Online
|Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbeo)
|Westside High School
|Tuesday,
August 22, 2023,
6:00 P.M.
|Westside High School
5530 Firestone Road
Jacksonville, Florida 32244
Location: Media Center
|N/A
|Atlantic Coast High School
|Thursday,
August 24, 2023,
6:00 P.M.
|Atlantic Coast High School
9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, Florida 32256
Location: Media Center/Online
|Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbep)
|William M. Raines High School
|Tuesday,
August 29, 2023, 6:00 P.M.
|William M. Raines High School
3663 Raines Ave
Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Location: Media Center/Online
|Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kber)
|Fletcher High School
|Thursday,
August 31, 2023, 11:00 A.M.
|Fletcher High School
700 Seagate Avenue
Neptune Beach, Florida 32266
Location: Media Center/Online
|Registration for online participants (https://bityl.co/Kbeu)
|Sandalwood High School
|Thursday,
August 31, 2023, 6:00 P.M.
|Sandalwood High School
2750 John Prom Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32246
Location: Media Center
|N/A
To learn more information and to answer any questions, you can visit their Superintendent Search webpage.
