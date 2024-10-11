Jacksonville dentist office offering free dental services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropea Dental Care is hosting a free Dentistry Day on Oct. 19.

You’ll be able to get one tooth extracted for free. You don’t even need insurance.

Patients will be accepted by either by appointment or on a first come first served basis.

Call the office in advance to schedule your appointment. For more information, please call 904-800-5692 or click here.

The office is located at 4445 Town Center Parkway in Jacksonville.

