Jacksonville to enjoy pleasant Saturday weather amid high rip current risk due to Hurricane Ernesto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents are in for a pleasant Saturday, with inland morning temperatures dipping as low as 64 degrees and coastal communities waking up to milder temperatures in the mid-70s. The day is expected to warm up, with highs just above 90 degrees under abundant sunshine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

However, beachgoers should be cautious as a high rip current risk has been issued due to the effects of Hurricane Ernesto, which made landfall in Bermuda earlier this morning. The powerful swells from Ernesto have significantly increased the danger of rip currents along the Jacksonville coastline, following a tragic rip current fatality in Hilton Head, South Carolina, just yesterday.

Looking ahead, Sunday is forecasted to be hotter, with temperatures soaring to 96 degrees. Late-day storms are expected to develop from the north after sunset, with the potential for an isolated strong storm. The rest of the week will see increasing chances of daily showers and storms, starting Monday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

In the tropics, apart from Hurricane Ernesto, conditions remain quiet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 92°F

Mostly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 92°F Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 72°F

Mostly clear. Low: 72°F Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, with late-day showers/storms after sunset. High: 96°F, Low: 72°F

Mostly to partly sunny, with late-day showers/storms after sunset. High: 96°F, Low: 72°F Monday: Partly sunny, with a few storms. High: 93°F, Low: 74°F

Partly sunny, with a few storms. High: 93°F, Low: 74°F Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a few storms. High: 94°F, Low: 74°F

Partly cloudy, with a few storms. High: 94°F, Low: 74°F Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with showers and a few storms. High: 91°F, Low: 75°F

Partly cloudy, with showers and a few storms. High: 91°F, Low: 75°F Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms. High: 88°F, Low: 73°F

Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms. High: 88°F, Low: 73°F Friday: Partly cloudy, with showers and storms. High: 87°F, Low: 74°F

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.