Jacksonville felon arrested on weapons, drug charges after neighbor reports gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon is facing multiple criminal charges and a bond of more than $607,000 after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers seized an arsenal of weapons and illegal drugs from his home and vehicle, authorities said.

District 2 Patrol officers responded to the area off McCormick Road on May 31 after a neighbor reported that Joseph Danish, 32, was standing in the road firing a gun and making threats, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

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Upon arrival, officers watched Danish flee into his residence. He was taken into custody after officers ordered him to exit the home.

After finding Danish was a convicted felon barred from legally possessing firearms, officers obtained a search warrant for his home and vehicle.

The search yielded a shotgun, a stolen AK-47 rifle, a revolver, a Glock switch, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition and a ballistics vest. Officers also recovered multiple bags of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with more than a pound of marijuana, JSO said.

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Danish was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon, possession of a short-barreled gun, rifle or machine gun, possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture or delivery of drugs, armed possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a bulletproof vest during certain offenses — all felonies.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and use, or possession with intent to use, of drug paraphernalia.

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JSO said that Danish had previously come to the attention of District 2 officers after community members raised concerns about him at a recent Sheriff’s Watch meeting.

“We’re grateful to have our partnership with our community as we work together to make our city safer for everyone,” JSO said.

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