Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responds to traffic accident at Beach Boulevard, ‘multiple patients’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Multiple cars involved in accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that they responded to a traffic accident with multiple patients at Beach Boulevard and DeSalvo Road within the last hour.

Action News Jax is at the scene learning more about what happened, how many people were involved, and the extent of injuries.

JFRD is warning anyone traveling in and out of the area to please use caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.

