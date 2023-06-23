Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responds to traffic accident at Beach Boulevard, ‘multiple patients’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that they responded to a traffic accident with multiple patients at Beach Boulevard and DeSalvo Road within the last hour.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax is at the scene learning more about what happened, how many people were involved, and the extent of injuries.

Read: Body of unidentified man found in Mandarin neighborhood pond, police asking community for help

JFRD is warning anyone traveling in and out of the area to please use caution.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Beach Blvd and DeSalvo RD with multiple patients…be careful in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 23, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.