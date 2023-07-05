Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says auto shop fire was caused by fireworks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded early Wednesday morning to a fire at the Auto-Sib car shop.

According to JFRD, the fire was caused by fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

The building is a total loss.

The auto shop was located at 327 Woodbine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.

