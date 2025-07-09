Jacksonville firefighters responding to business fire in Regency

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at a commercial building in the Regency area.

JFRD said it’s happening in the 9400 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

No one was taken to the hospital due to the fire, JFRD said.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.