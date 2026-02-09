Jacksonville firefighters spraying water on flames at Westside recycling plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at a recycling plant on West Beaver Street.

Crews with JFRD could be observed on the First Alert Weather Sky Cams spraying water on the fire.

No one has been taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, JFRD said.

JFRD said at this time, the cause of the fire is not known.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.