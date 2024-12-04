Jacksonville Home & Garden Show returns in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Home & Garden Show returns at the end of January.

The event brings the area’s top home-improvement exhibitors together all in one place.

They’ll be able to help you improve your current home or build a new one.

It’s all happening at the Jacksonville Fair Grounds Expo Center from Jan 31 to Feb. 2.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

