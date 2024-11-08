Jacksonville Humane Society asks for help with late season kitten influx

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is asking for help with “an unusual late season influx of young kittens.”

According to a news release, JHS is seeing a significant increase in the number of kittens being take in in November.

There are currently 80 kittens that need a foster home.

Here are the ways JHS says you can help:

Spay/neuter your own cat Become a foster parent Donate to JHS

