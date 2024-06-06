The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering all adoptions half-price of less through Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How can you say no to these faces?

Dogs and cats at the Jacksonville Human Society need good homes and beginning Thursday, all adoptions are half-price or less.

Come out and adopt a new friend at 8464 Beach Blvd.

“Whether big or small, spotted or striped, young or senior, they’re all friend-shaped and ready to go home with you,” JHS said.

The half-priced or lower adoption event will run through Sun., June 9.

