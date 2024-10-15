Jacksonville Humane Society partners with local shelters for upcoming event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is partnering with three local shelters for Whiskers & Waves, a free pet adoption event and festival at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Whiskers & Waves will take place on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

JHS invites the community to come out and “fall” in love with dogs and cats from JHS, Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services, Nassau County Animal Services, and Clay County Animal Services. All adoption fees will be waived. All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption.

“We are so excited to offer a fun, fall adoption event with our neighbors to promote the adoption of the wonderful dogs at all of our shelters,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “We can’t wait to see many animals join their new families!”

The event will also feature food trucks and local vendors.

