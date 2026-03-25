Jacksonville Humane Society, PetSmart host National Adoption Week event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week.

On March 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals can meet dogs and cats ready for new homes at the Southside PetSmart, located at 8801 Southside Boulevard.

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Adopting a pet doesn’t just help one animal, said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. “When you bring home a pet, you’re making room for another to be rescued. You’re saving two lives,” she said.

The Jacksonville Humane Society encourages anyone interested to stop by the event or visit Jaxhumane.org to see all adoptable pets.

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