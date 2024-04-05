Jacksonville Icemen fighting for playoff seeding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A trip to the postseason is already locked up for the Jacksonville Icemen with the East Coast Hockey League’s Kelly Cup playoffs right around the corner. Now they’re fighting for the top seed in their division.

With just five games left in the regular season, the Icemen currently trail the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by just one point. In the ECHL, a victory nets you two points, an overtime or shootout loss one point, and a regulation loss zero points.

If the Icemen finish first in the South division of the ECHL that would ensure home ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the postseason. A win or overtime/shootout loss on Saturday in South Carolina would clinch a top-two seed for Jacksonville and home-ice advantage at least for the first round. Each round of the Kelly Cup playoffs is a best-of-seven series.

After road games Saturday in South Carolina and Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, the Icemen return home for the final three games of the regular season, Fri., April 12 through Sun. April 14.

