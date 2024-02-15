Jacksonville inmate dies at hospital after suffering from multiple medical issues, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Wednesday, February 14, Cold Case Unit detectives were called to a hospital where an inmate had passed while being treated by doctors.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When detectives arrived at the hospital they learned the inmate was initially housed in the pre-trial detention facility, but was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment on February 9.

JSO states that the inmate, identified at 66-year-old Leroy Beckett, had multiple ongoing medical issues.

He had remained under doctors’ care until his passing on February 14, 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Beckett was originally taken into custody July 11, 2023, on two counts of selling cocaine.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be determining the cause of death following Beckett’s autopsy.

JSO states that as more information becomes available, it will be released.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.