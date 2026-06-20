Jacksonville Jaguars extend contract of Pro Bowl long snapper Ross Matiscik

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed LS Ross Matiscik to a two-year contract extension. The team announced the extension, recognizing Matiscik’s consistent and elite performance on special teams.

Matiscik, 29, has spent six seasons with Jacksonville and played 101 games as a Jaguar after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Baylor in 2020. His 22 special teams tackles are tied for the most in the NFL among long snappers. He has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of the last three seasons.

James Gladstone, general manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars, praised Matiscik’s impact. “Ross’ consistency and ability to get down the field and make plays on special teams gives us an edge in that phase of the game,” Gladstone said. “He has played at an elite level for several seasons and is at the top of the league at what he does.”

In 2025, Matiscik played 140 special teams snaps and recorded four tackles. These four tackles were tied for third in the league among long snappers.

He snapped for punter Logan Cooke, who achieved a 43.0-yard net punting average in 2025, the fourth-best mark in the AFC. Matiscik’s snapping also contributed to kicker Cam Little’s franchise-record 140 points scored, the fifth most in the NFL last season.

Only offensive lineman Tony Boselli and wide receiver Jimmy Smith have more Pro Bowl nods in Jaguars franchise history, with five each.

Matiscik, a native of McKinney, Texas, played long snapper and linebacker during his time at Baylor. He appeared in 52 games and totaled 29 tackles over five years from 2016 to 2019.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.