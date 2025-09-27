Jacksonville Jaguars head to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) are headed to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-0).

Historically, the Jaguars have not played well in this region, with an all-time 4-15 record and a 0-2 record in San Francisco.

Head Coach Liam Coen said Wednesday the coaching staff is trying to keep the players in their “East Coast rhythm and routine as much as possible.”

Coen said it’s about managing the five-hour flight, sleep, hydration, and the overall schedule.

Action Sports Jax’s Countdown to Kickoff airs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on CBS47.

You can watch the game starting at 4:05 p.m. on FOX30.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

