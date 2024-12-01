Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawerence is out with a concussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawerence was taken off the field after receiving a concussion during today’s game against the Houston Texans.

Lawrence was seen taking a violent elbow to his helmet’s facemask by Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Lawrence was on the ground for several minutes before being helped to his feet and loaded into a cart to be taken off-site and to a hospital for testing, however, he was quickly ruled with a concussion.

Altercations, including one initially after the direct hit and another between Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones, had taken place on the field but were shortly managed and under control.

Jaguars backup QB Mac Jones will replace Lawerence for the remainder of the game.

