Jacksonville Jaguars sign WR Jakobi Meyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract extension on Friday.

Since joining the Jaguars during the NFL trade deadline in Week 10, Meyers has led the team with 27 receptions and 355 receiving yards.

He joined the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. He spent four seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and later joining the Jaguars.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

A native of Lithonia, Ga., Meyers played college football at North Carolina State University from 2015 to 2018, where he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.