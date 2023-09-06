The Jacksonville Jaguars start their first official fan club for pets

JCKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the season by launching The Four-Legged Fan Club, the first fan club for pets.

The fan club will give your favorite furry friend access to exclusive merchandise, events, and sweepstakes for the whole season.

Members of the Jaguars Fan Club will be automatically entered to win a Pet of the Game sweepstakes. The Pet of the Game includes a chance to win:

2 Jaguars tickets and sideline passes for pet owners

The Opportunity for your furry friend to be featured on the Everbank Stadium video Boards as the “Pet of the Game”

