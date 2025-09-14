Jacksonville Jaguars take on Cincinnati Bengals in first road test of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road for the first away game of the 2025 regular season.

The Jags will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Action Sports Jax’s Countdown to Kickoff airs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on CBS47.

You can watch the game starting at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]