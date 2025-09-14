Local

Jacksonville Jaguars take on Cincinnati Bengals in first road test of the season

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jaguars vs. Panthers 2025 CB Jourdan Lewis, 2025 Regular Season Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 7, 2025) (Marcel Robinson)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road for the first away game of the 2025 regular season.

The Jags will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Action Sports Jax’s Countdown to Kickoff airs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on CBS47.

You can watch the game starting at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read