Jacksonville man accused of stealing identity to get U.S. passport, vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man faces federal charges after authorities say he stole the identity of a U.S. citizen to get a passport, a driver’s license, and even to vote in a federal election.

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo Grajales, 55, is accused of using another person’s name, birth date, and Social Security number to pose as an American citizen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say he used that information to apply for a passport, get a Florida driver’s license three times, and vote in the 2020 general election.

Grajales, who is a citizen of Colombia, could face years in prison if convicted.

Officials stress that Grajales is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.