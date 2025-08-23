Jacksonville man arrested for possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 42-year-old Luis Soto of Jacksonville was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on August 18 for possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material.

Soto faces 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest is part of the FDLE’s initiative to combat depictions of sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation into Soto began in May after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a cloud storage account uploading files depicting child sexual abuse. The account was traced back to Soto, leading agents to his residence in Jacksonville.

On July 31, FDLE agents served a search warrant on the cloud storage account, uncovering over 1,700 digital images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of children, child erotica, and one video showing the sexual abuse of animals. Some of the children depicted were as young as seven years old.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE agents in arresting Soto, who was then transported to the Duval County Jail on August 18.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution in Jacksonville will handle the prosecution of the case.

The investigation remains active.

