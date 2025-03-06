Jacksonville man dies in I-295 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 36-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after a car he was a passenger in crashed. The wreck occurred at about 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 295 northbound approaching the Interstate 10 eastbound ramp, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Jacksonville woman, was listed in critical condition, the news release states. She was traveling northbound on I-295 in the right lane when she lost control driving into a curve causing the car to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

The passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital where he died, the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.