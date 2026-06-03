Jacksonville man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison drug trafficking. Trey Allan King, 32, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. King pleaded guilty on Jan. 31, 2025.

According to court documents, King was a member of a drug trafficking conspiracy during the summer of 2024. The organization sold marijuana and methamphetamine at various trap house locations in Jacksonville.

Between July 18 and Aug. 14, 2024, a confidential source bought approximately 1,055 grams of methamphetamine from members of the organization.

On August 7, 2024, King personally sold approximately 238 grams of actual methamphetamine to the confidential source for $1,500. The investigation also revealed that King regularly sold and delivered drugs on behalf of the organization, including from a mobile camper. The Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation. They received assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a new release states.

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