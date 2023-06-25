Jacksonville man named the UPS trucking Association driver of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville UPS driver Driver Craig Campbell Sr. was named Florida Trucking Association’s Driver of the Year.

With nearly 35 years of safe driving experience and a strong commitment to the community, this Jacksonville resident delivers what matters both at work and at home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Driver of the Year recipients are chosen based on the driver’s safety record, professional experience and community leadership, says UPS in a news release.

Campbell was presented with a “Driver of the Year” ring, a VIP experience at an upcoming Nascar race, and a cash prize.

Beyond his professional driving skills and decorated UPS career history, Campbell dedicates his time to the community with a focus on military and ministry.

He currently serves as the pastor and founder of Armor of Faith Christian Center in Jacksonville. He is a retired member of the Army National Guard, Army Reserves, and a retired Jacksonville police reserve officer. he served each position for over 20 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

UPS recognizes its safe drivers through the Circle of Honor program in which drivers earn their badges by driving for more than 25 years without an accident.

With nearly 35 years of safe driving, Campbell will have plenty to share regarding his safe and successful career at UPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.