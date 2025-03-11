Jacksonville man pleads guilty to deadly shooting of 16-year-old girl

Jacksonville, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend the next five years on probation for the shooting death of a teenager.

Damon Wilson pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges on March 4.

In February of 2024, Wilson went to Layla Johnson’s house with an AR-15-style rifle.

Investigators said he told Johnson, 16, about a malfunction with the weapon. While handling the gun, it fired, hitting Johnson in the head.

Wilson, 28, was sentenced to a year in jail, with credit for time served. Plus five years probation.

