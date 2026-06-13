Jacksonville’s Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park hosts free concert series, The Pop-Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Pop-Out, a free concert series curated by DJ Larry Love, will take place on June 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park in downtown Jacksonville. The event is open to all ages and celebrates Black Music Month.

This installment of the concert series aims to transform the park, located at 120 Lee St., into a full concert experience.

The event is organized by PlacemakingJax Presented by VyStar Credit Union, The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, Vibrant Places Collective, JaxParks and Larry Love.

The Pop-Out is designed to be accessible to everyone, providing a free community event in the heart of the city.

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