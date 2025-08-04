Jacksonville man shot, killed by St. Marys, Ga. officers

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A 27-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being shot by St. Marys, Ga., police officers Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at about 11:06 p.m. at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments, 100 Mary Powell Drive, according to a St. Marys Police Department news release.

Police identified the man as Gregory Peter Paige, the news release states.

Police were called to the apartment complex for a report of threats.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release, “They made contact with the 911 caller who stated that Paige was making threats to kill her and was grabbing her aggressively.”

Both SMPD officers and Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to enter an apartment at the complex to arrest Paige, and they “encountered Paige in the doorway of the apartment,” the GBI said.

“After a brief encounter, officers discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Paige,” according to the SMPD news release.

Paige was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

