Jacksonville man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man struck it big after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local store.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that 61-year-old Harold Riley won $1 million after buying the winning $50 ticket. He claimed his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The prize came from the 1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. It features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 of $1 million, in addition to smaller prizes. Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning something are 1-in-4.50.

It was purchased from RK’s Food Mart on Beach Boulevard. The shop received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

See the winning ticket:

Winning $1M scratch-off ticket sold in Jacksonville

