Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man’s trip to Winn-Dixie turned out to be a big winner. Charles Dennison, 59, turned $20 into $1 million when he purchased a winning Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off game ticket.

Dennison chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

