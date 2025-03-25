Jacksonville man wins $2 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man’s recent trip to G & W Food & Smoke at 2921 Monument Road changed his life. Louis Riskin purchased a 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off lottery ticket there.

The 46-year-old’s $10 purchase turned into $2 million when he hit the top prize, a Florida Lottery news release states.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.3 million the news release states.

