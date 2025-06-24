Jacksonville mayor vetoes immigration-related bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will discuss a new immigration bill passed by the Jacksonville City Council during a 4 p.m. news conference.

Action News Jax has obtained the document showing that Deegan is vetoing the bill:

In her veto, Deegan said the bill “is duplicative of existing state and federal laws and requirements” and “lacks a defined scope.”

She also said the bill “introduces legal exposure for the City and for non-profit and healthcare partners” and that the “City is already taking steps to ensure accountability and compliance.”

The legislation would have restricted organizations that receive tax dollars from the City of Jacksonville from providing services to people who are here in the country illegally.

The bill included some exceptions, including for medical services provided by UF Shands, services for victims of labor and sex trafficking, children’s services, and services provided to active military members and pregnant women.

The bill also specified that organizations would have to “knowingly” provide services or distribute funds to someone in the country illegally to be considered in violation.

Additionally, the mayor’s office would have had to present a report to the city council by June 30, reporting all federal grants the city receives and how many people without legal status in the country are living in local public housing.

The mayor punted on a bill earlier this year that makes it a crime to enter Duval County without legal status in the country, allowing it to take effect without her signature.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who sponsored the bill, issued the following statement about the veto:

“By vetoing a bill I authored, as well as the members of city council who voted in favor with overwhelming support, to stop the use of taxpayer dollars from being spent on illegal aliens, Mayor Donna Deagan (sic) is making Jacksonville a sanctuary city under our noses. She has clearly made the choice to support law breakers over hard working Jacksonvillians, and prioritize illegals and criminals who put our city at risk over the great silent majority of Jacksonville. We absolutely will not give up the fight, I will put this same bill in this year’s budget. No matter how much Donna and the liberals try, we will not let our community fall and become another Los Angeles.”

Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7) issued the following statement in support of the mayor’s decision.

“Today our City stood up to the fear mongering and bully tactics popular in national media. So now, let us finally turn the page on these highly unnecessary bills. This legislation doesn’t protect taxpayers or hold bad actors accountable; it just hurts people and spreads fear. Let’s get back to doing the good work Jacksonville is asking for us to do: housing affordability, homelessness, economic development, and establishing a neighborhood Bill of Rights.

“This City and our Country was built by immigrants seeking opportunity for their families. Where you come from does not matter as much as what you do for your community and neighbors. As we know, Jacksonville is full of residents who immigrated here, and who are productive citizens who pay their fair share and make our home a better place.

“Today, we stood against using government to bully immigrants who only want to work and support their families. Today, we fought on the side of justice for our fellow human beings. We do not need extra government to solve a fake problem; so now let’s get to work on legislation that will solve real issues.”

