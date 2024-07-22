Jacksonville in the middle on a WalletHub ranking of the healthiest cities in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is near the middle of the pack on a ranking of the healthiest cities in America.

WalletHub compared 182 of the most populated cities in the country and ranked them on 41 key indicators of good health, including things such as the cost of a medical visit, to share of physically healthy adults.

Jacksonville came in at No. 83 overall. The city’s health care ranked at No. 119, access to healthy food ranked at No. 87, fitness at No. 52, and No. 78 for green space.

Six other Florida cities ranked higher than Jacksonville:

No. 23: Orlando

No. 27: Tampa

No. 40: Miami

No. 49: Fort Lauderdale

No. 59: Pembroke Pines

No. 63: St. Petersburg

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Four other Florida cities ranked lower than the River City:

No. 130: Port St. Lucie

No. 134: Tallahassee

No. 146: Cape Coral

No. 152: Hialeah

To see the full ranking, visit WalletHub’s website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.