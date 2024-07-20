Jacksonville mother killed, two children among 3 injured in Davenport crash, police report

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday evening claimed the life of a Jacksonville woman and left three others injured, including her two children, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash occurred around 7:54 pm on North Ridge Trail.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Traffic Homicide Investigations (THI) team, a 2024 Nissan sedan traveling at high speed failed to navigate a 90-degree corner. The vehicle went off the road, over a guardrail, through a fence, and struck a tree.

The crash resulted in the death of 39-year-old passenger Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville. Ms. Carmona was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy, sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando, suffered facial fractures and was also taken to a hospital. Detectives observed signs of impairment from Ms. West, and a blood sample was obtained for testing.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities expect criminal charges to be filed. North Ridge Trail was closed for approximately five hours as detectives processed the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

