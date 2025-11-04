Jacksonville police arrest man who they say shot man found dead in Mandarin garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man in connection with a man who was found shot to death in the garage of a Mandarin home on Monday night.

Donald Rentfrow Jr., 44, was identified by JSO detectives as the gunman, according to a news release from JSO.

Officers arrived at the home on Rustic Green Court around 5:30 p.m. Monday and found 43-year-old Stephen Shahly shot in the garage. Police say he died at the scene.

JSO reviewed video surveillance, talked to witnesses, and obtained a warrant. After interviewing Rentfrow, JSO arrested him.

Action News Jax has requested Rentfrow’s arrest report to get more details on the charges he is facing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.