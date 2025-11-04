JSO: Man found shot, dead in garage of Mandarin Station home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene of a home early Tuesday where a man was found shot death the previous day.

JSO said the victim was found in the garage of the home in the 11000 block of Rustic Green Court. Officers were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in response to a person shot.

Investigators have taken two people to JSO headquarters downtown to be interviewed. No arrests were announced. Police did not state if the individuals who were detained live at the home.

