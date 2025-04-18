Jacksonville police arrest man for murder in deadly January gas station shooting

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested for murder in a shooting that happened at a gas station in January, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Police said that Calvin Mapson, 21, got into an argument with Trey Carter, 40, at a Circle K on Sunbeam Road on January 17.

Officers arrived and found Carter had been shot; he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, JSO said.

Investigators determined that Mapson shot Carter during the argument, JSO said. Mapson was arrested Friday on a charge of murder.

Mapson is in the Duval County Jail and his next court date is set for Monday, April 28, jail records show.

