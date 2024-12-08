Jacksonville police cracking down on dangerous bicycling and pedestrian habits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s cracking down on dangerous bicycling and pedestrian habits in the city.

According to a social media post, 48 bicyclists and pedestrians have been killed in crashes, so far this year.

Starting Monday, you should expect to see more officers in high-traffic areas.

JSO has the following reminders for you:

Stay to the right of the road and go with the flow of traffic.

Travel in the bike lane if one is available.

Follow all traffic signals, stop signs, and yield signs the same way you would if you were driving a car.

Pay attention to pedestrians if they are crossing your path.

If you’re making a turn, use hand signals.

Make sure you have a white light on the front of your bike and a red light on the back. These lights should be used from sundown to sunup.

