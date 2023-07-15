Jacksonville Police host free motorcycle class where you can learn smart riding techniques

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department has openings where motorcycle enthusiasts can sign up for, “A way to go from good to great and learn smarter riding techniques,”said JSO.

Riders will get the opportunity to practice turns, clutch control, and crash avoidance. This is a free course that will be hosted by JSO highly trained Motor Unit.

Anyone attending must have a valid motorcycle endorsement.

Sign up at http://jaxsheriff.org and learn more.

