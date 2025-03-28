Jacksonville police investigating traffic death in San Jose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic-related death in the San Jose neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and San Jose Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police will give an update on the investigation at 11:45 a.m.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.