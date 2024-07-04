Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death in Deerwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an “undetermined death” in a Deerwood neighborhood.

Police are responding to the 10500 block of Gatewood Glen Court, which is off Hampton Landing Drive near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 295.

Officers will give a briefing on the investigation at 1:50 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will update this story with the latest details as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.