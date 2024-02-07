Jacksonville police officer arrested for sending investigative information to criminals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested Officer Christopher Barr, who is currently facing third degree felony charges.

Reports from JSO state that he was arrested for using protected databases to access and disseminate law enforcement information to unauthorized individuals.

Sheriff T.K. Waters states that he was giving information to criminals in the community.

This has been a joint investigation with federal law enforcement and they are currently working to learn if any of the information Barr disseminated lead to crimes.

JSO is unsure how long he has been doing this, however there is a strong possibility that this is related to gang activity.

Barr has been an officer for 4 years, upon his arrest he resigned and no longer works with the department.

This is the second arrest of a JSO officer this year.

