Jacksonville police search for inmate who escaped during work release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police in Jacksonville are searching for Victor Nash, 36, an inmate who escaped during work release.
Nash removed his GPS ankle monitor police and has not returned, police said.
He was in the area of Hogans Creek near North Catherine Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Nash was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Action News Jax looked into his criminal background and found Nash was arrested in August, accused of burglary at AA Auto Parts on Beaver Street.
If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
