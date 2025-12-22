Daily’s Place to close for 2 years due to Stadium of the Future renovations at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Next week will be the last time you can see a show at Daily’s Place for the next two years.

Officials tell Action News Jax that shows at the venue will be suspended for 2026 and 2027 due to Stadium of the Future construction at EverBank Stadium.

The last show will be the Jonas Brothers concert on Dec. 30.

There are still tickets available, starting around $200.

No reopening date has been set for the venue.

Here is the full statement from officials on what is being billed as an “intermission” for Daily’s Place:

“Daily’s Place will be taking a temporary pause or an “intermission” as construction progresses on the Stadium of the Future project next door. This is a planned and temporary intermission, and we’ll use the downtime to focus on fan experience, digital engagement, and preparing for our next chapter.

“Because construction timelines continue to evolve, we’re not in a position to say when Daily’s Place will be back on line. What we can say is that the venue will return once the surrounding work allows, and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back with an elevated experience.”

