State seeks death penalty for suspect in deadly Putnam County stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. — The man accused of stabbing a woman more than 40 times outside a Fruitland Dollar General store now faces the death penalty.

Lemar Beasley was arrested in November for what investigators said was an unprovoked attack.

Cheyenne Kastens, 36, died at the hospital.

Beasley was indicted on First Degree Murder charges this month by a Putnam County Grand Jury.

“The defendant murdered our victim five months after his release from prison,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release about the case. “He is a convicted sex offender. He is a violent career criminal. The brutal and merciless nature of this killing demands a death sentence.”

Beasley is due in court again in February.

