Jacksonville police seek information in New Town armed robbery

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the men pictured above may have information about a crime that happened in New Town.

A person was robbed on Sunday, August 18, on the 1300 block of Kings Road. The suspects had a weapon.

JSO’s robbery and violent crimes units believe the men know more about what happened.

If you recognize them, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

Armed Robbery Investigation If you recognize these men, call JSO. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

