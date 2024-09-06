Moncrief residents demand answers after flooding leaves them trapped

Jacksonville, Fla. — Severe flooding Thursday night damaged homes in Jacksonville’s Moncrief area.

The First Alert Weather team said the neighborhood received up to three inches of rain.

Clara Shanks and Willie Shanks own a home on West 24th Street. Clara said, “This time it came up over the floor, just all up in the house, this is the first time. It’s bad.”

They told Action News Jax that they’ll likely have to throw away their couch and much of their furniture. And they may be forced out of the home altogether.

“I figure we need some kind of relief. The city needs to give us some kind of relief,” said Willie Shanks.

The Shanks said flooding has been an issue here for years. Their neighbor, Francine Brooks, said, “When you start trying to get someone to come out, to be proactive, to take care of this, as it is hurricane season, you seem to get bounced around.”

Action News Jax reached out to JEA and a spokesperson said stormwater drainage is a city issue.

We then reached out to the City of Jacksonville and City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, who oversees this area to ask what’s being done to address the flooding in Moncrief.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

