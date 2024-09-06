Traffic Alert: Part of Old St. Augustine Rd. closed due to flooding

Jacksonville, Fla. — If your morning commute takes you through Mandarin, give yourself some extra time.

Old St. Augustine Road between Pritmore Road and Crown Point Road is closed due to flooding.

It will remain closed until the water recedes. It’s hard to tell exactly how long that will be.

