Overnight closures planned for I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect overnight ramp closures on I-295/Beach Boulevard next week.

These are the detours:

I-295 South exit ramp to Town Center Parkway/I-295 South on-ramp from Beach Boulevard: Drivers will detour via westbound Beach Boulevard, southbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Town Center Parkway to access the I-295 southbound on-ramp.

I-295 North exit ramp to Beach Boulevard/I-295 North on-ramp from UNF Drive: Drivers will detour via westbound Town Center Parkway, northbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Beach Boulevard to access the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

Closures are planned from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are part of a widening and resurfacing improvement project.

The $19 million project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

